Gonzaga University's Kennel Club organizes second 'Tent City Remix'

The official GU student cheering section will hold another event to watch the team play on Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Instead of large crowds cramped in a sports bar, or watching the game in person, this year Gonzaga fans can attend an outdoor, social-distanced viewing party on campus.

The Kennel Club is the official student cheering section at Gonzaga University and they organized Tent City Remix. This Sunday will be the second Tent City Remix. It will be held at Foley Center Lawn, between the Hemmingson and Crosby Centers on campus and will start at 10:30 a.m.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday, March 28 at 11:10 a.m. The Bulldogs are playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The event will remain COVID-safe by being outdoors and placing “pods” of up to six students around the lawn. The game will be displayed on a 27-foot screen.

In a normal basketball season when it’s a game against a top opponent, students will camp out in order to secure a spot in the Kennel come game time.

A few days before the game the Kennel club sends out a tweet to where people can get their tent number. As soon as the tweet goes out at 12:15 p.m., a usually calm campus turns into chaos.

Bulldog Alley becomes full of students sprinting in either direction to secure their place in line in hopes of getting tent number one.

Securing tent number one means getting to stand front row in the student section and be up close with the game.