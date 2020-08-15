Gonzaga named one of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga was named one of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in America by Conde Nast Traveler, who put together the list.
Conde Nast Traveler is published by Conde Nast, the parent company of magazines like Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, and the New Yorker among others.
Gonzaga scored a spot on the list alongside prestigious universities like Duke, Harvard, and Princeton. The magazine wrote the campus had the "best of both worlds" with the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest coupled with significantly less rainfall than universities in western Washington see.
"Anyone who has enjoyed the Gonzaga University campus knows how gorgeous it is in all seasons," the university wrote in a post on it's website. "We're biased, we know. But others are taking note, including the editors at Conde Nast Traveler, who released a list of 50 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S. Among the beachside campuses of our coastlines and the centuries-old grandeur of the Ivy Leagues, there is Gonzaga University."