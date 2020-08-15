Gonzaga named one of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler

Gonzaga scored a spot on the list alongside ivy league schools like Harvard and Princeton.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga was named one of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in America by Conde Nast Traveler, who put together the list.

Conde Nast Traveler is published by Conde Nast, the parent company of magazines like Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, and the New Yorker among others.

Gonzaga scored a spot on the list alongside prestigious universities like Duke, Harvard, and Princeton. The magazine wrote the campus had the "best of both worlds" with the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest coupled with significantly less rainfall than universities in western Washington see.