'Gone-Zag-Uh': ESPN's Jay Bilas tweets helpful reminder about the pronunciation of Gonzaga

Bilas issued "an important PSA" on Monday morning.

Do you say Gone-Zag-uh, Gun-Zog-uh or Gin-Zay-guh?

Well, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas is here to help you get it right.

Bilas sent out a reminder in a Twitter video on Monday morning about how to pronounce Gonzaga.

“It’s Gon-ZAG-uh, not Gon-ZOG-uh. They’re called the ‘Zags.’ If it were Gon-zog-uh, they’d be called the ‘Zogs,'” he said in a Twitter video.

Editor's Note: Bilas uses an expletive in the video below.

An important PSA about Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/U4yqQXiILB — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 5, 2021

On behalf of Zag fans everywhere, thank you Jay.