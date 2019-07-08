SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 77 million people in 44 different countries have seen Les Miserables. Now, the world-famous musical is showing in Spokane, and KREM 2 got a behind-the-scenes look at how the show is set up.

The crew has been in town since Monday, preparing Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts for the Broadway performance. Between the sets, the technical equipment, the wardrobes and wigs, it took 11 trucks full of equipment to put on the 440-page show.

The show is in town from Aug. 6-11. A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased online, by calling 1-800-325-SEAT or visiting the TicketsWest box office located at 720 W. Mallon Ave.

"The cast is just going to give everything they have this week," stage manager Jack McLeod said. "There's an energy and a focus in this cast that's currently touring that is very, very rare."

But it takes more than just performers to put on a Broadway show. McLeod said they have 150 people backstage every night to run and perform it.

Every day the crew preps costumes and wigs for the cast members. There are $1 million worth of wigs that travel with the company.

Since the hair is all real, each wig has to be washed and styled just like a person would style their own hair every day.

Once the show starts, cast members are running on and off stage, making quick wardrobe changes and performing on stage to put on the nearly three-hour show.

"It's 3 hours of probably some of the best storytelling ever to be told on a live stage," McLeod said.

Critics are calling the tour "dazzling," "gorgeous" and a "winner" with a "standout cast."

Other shows part of the 2019-2020 Best of Broadway season include Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Escape to Margaritaville and Jersey Boys. Wildly popular musical “Hamilton” will make a stop in Spokane during the 2020-2021 season.

