Inland Northwest organizations to donate to on Giving Tuesday

On Giving Tuesday, you can help out several local organizations by sending a few dollars their way. Here are some ideas for where to donate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Giving Tuesday is here, and we're rounding up organizations in the Spokane area that are worthy of your donation.

Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement," according to the organization. It encourages people to give money to charity after indulging in events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Check out this list for charities that are doing good work around the Inland Northwest.

Where to spend your money on Giving Tuesday:

Catholic Charities: This organization provides meals, counseling and housing for those in need around Eastern Washington. You can donate on their website.

Naomi Community: Naomi Community is a homeless shelter for single mothers in Spokane. Giving $10 a month can help the shelter cover the utilities for all their housing units for one year. To donate goods or volunteer, the shelter encourages people to reach out.

A Pine Creek Christmas: Celebrating Malden and Pine City: This is a gift drive to bring Christmas to the families of Pine City and Malden who lost everything in September's devastating wildfires. You can sponsor a family, volunteer your time delivering gifts, or donate. The organization will use the money to buy gifts for families impacted, and leftover funds will be transferred to the Wildfire Recovery fund, which focuses on long-term community restoration.

Project Beauty Share: Project Beauty Share provides personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products to non-profit organizations who serve women and families overcoming abuse. A $25 donation will sponsor a holiday bag to help a woman feel special, beautiful and loved this holiday season.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest: This organization provides living spaces for families that have to travel for their children's medical needs, provide comfort to families and children in the hospital, and bring dental, medical and other forms of care to underserved areas. You can give on their website.

Second Harvest: This organization is committed to providing free healthy food to anyone in need. A $10 donation provides 50 meals, a $120 donation provides 120 meals and a $100 donation provides 500 meals.

Spokane Youth Sports Association: This organization aims to "to provide sports activities for all youth where everyone plays, develops skills, is taught good sportsmanship, and learns the value of being a team player.” Those who buy a $100 raffle ticket on Giving Tuesday will be entered to win two tickets to the Gonzaga Men's Basketball game against North Carolina. Email danielle@sysa.com for more information or visit SYSA at 1221 N. Howard to purchase your ticket!

Vanessa Behan: The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery provides safety for children facing abuse a source of support for desperate parents who need emergency care. You can donate on their website.