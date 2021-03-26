S’mores, Thin Mints and more: Girl Scout cookies on sale now

Girl Scout cookie booths in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will set up shop starting Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people recognize spring by blooming flower bulbs, others notice their allergies acting up, but for many, the Girl Scout cookie booth outside their local grocery store is the best indicator.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will be selling cookies outside of supermarkets, retail stores and community centers starting Friday, March 26.

This year the Girl Scouts are selling eight of their popular cookies: Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-ups, S’mores, Tagalongs, Toffee-tastics, Samoas and Thin Mints. The Girl Scout cookie sales will also benefit the community. The proceeds of the sales help fund trips, activities and learning opportunities for the local troop.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a source of funding for the organization, as well as formative experience in the personal development of the Girl Scouts. They can learn entrepreneurial, planning and creative skills while on the job. With the funds from the cookie sales, they can participate in engaging STEM activities, exciting outdoor adventures and community-based service projects.

In 2020 when COVID-19 shut down small businesses, cookie booths had to adapt as well. The Girl Scouts implemented virtual cookie booths on social media and drive-through purchase stations. In addition to reopening their in-person cookie booths, they are keeping the online cookie sales this year as well. For people who want to remain socially distanced, cookies can be purchased online and through a specific troop.