Going garnet hunting in Emerald Creek | Inland Northbest

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests are one of two places to find Star Garnets.

EMERALD CREEK, Idaho — There's garnet fever in the Inland Northwest!

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests are hosting garnet hunting sessions all throughout the summer.

The Emerald Creek Garnet area is one of just two locations in the world where star garnets are found. The other site is in India.

"They come out with different expectations, every one of them. Every time, they get their expectations met," said Mike Frost, Recreation Manager St. Joe Ranger District.

Residents can reserve time to find up to two pounds of garnets. People of all ages are encouraged to come and find some precious gems of their own.

To find more information on the Emerald Creek Garnet Area, click here.

