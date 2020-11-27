x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Inland Northbest

Four kittens found in abandoned boat by Washington State Patrol trooper 'doing well'

The kittens were found in an abandoned boat near Moses Lake, according to a tweet from a Washington State Patrol trooper.
Credit: Washington State Patrol

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper rescued four baby kittens found in an abandoned boat on I-90 near Moses Lake on Friday.

According to a tweet from WSP Trooper John Bryant, another trooper heard baby kittens crying while responding to an abandoned boat on its side on eastbound I-90 on Friday.

The trooper found four baby kittens while searching through the debris, Bryant said. The kitten are doing well, Bryant added.

Bryant didn't say anything in his tweet about what led to the boat being abandoned with the black-and-white kittens.

   

Related Articles