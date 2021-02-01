It's a boy: Meet the first baby born at Spokane's Holy Family Hospital in 2021

Ole Richard Fleshman was born to parents Emily and Steven at 5:33 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first baby born at Holy Family Hospital in 2021 came into the world at 5:33 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Ole Richard Fleshman was born to parents Emily and Steven at 5:33 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1. He weighs 7.8 pounds and is 20 inches long.

Baby Ole is now a baby brother to his three-year-old sister Anna and 17-year-old brother Ashton.

"We are so blessed to have such a beautiful baby boy this new year," Emily wrote in a Facebook message to KREM.

It's possible that Ole is not the first baby born on New Year's Day in all of Spokane, but he is definitely the first bundle of joy to meet his loving parents at Holy Family.