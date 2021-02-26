Finch Elementary staffer to kiss pig after students complete hours of math lessons

If all 422 students completed five lessons a week over 10 weeks, Finch Elementary Office Manager Kathy Fiorillo agreed to kiss a pig name Lucky P.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Teachers and administrators at Finch Elementary in Spokane came up with a unique way to encourage their students to complete an online math program.

If all 422 students completed five lessons a week over 10 weeks, Finch Office Manager Kathy Fiorillo agreed to kiss a pig. The kids completed a combined 21,100 minutes of lessons, so Fiorillo is fulfilling her promise. Principal Shane O’Doherty said it all started as a joke.

“While trying to think of something fun for reaching the goal, I made the joke about our office manager, Kathy Fiorillo, kissing a pig,” he said. “Well that just kind of stuck and the kids thought it was loads of fun. Luckily, Kathy is a great sport and was willing to do it.”

At the time, only kindergarten through second graders were in the building but O’Doherty said classrooms would invite Fiorillo to their meetings and joke about it with her. The students drew pictures, made up songs and brought in pig paraphernalia.

“It was even a frequent Valentine art project about Kathy and the pig with hearts and kisses,” O’Doherty said. “This week we finally made our goal, two weeks early, and the classroom burst into cheers when we announced it."

On Friday, O’Doherty and Fiorillo are headed to a farm in Deer Park owned by sixth grade teacher Stevie Dezellem, who has a 300-pound pet pig named Lucky P. They will record the moment and show it to the students on Monday.

The students completed a digital adaptive math program called Dreambox. Spokane Public Schools Elementary Math Coordinator Tricia Gessele said they use the program to help support individual needs of students and to help support math learning. She said the blended digital learning approach has been very successful.