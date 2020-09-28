'Sense of normalcy': Fall Festival kicks off at Green Bluff

Fall festivals are underway as the season is jumping into full swing. As most events in 2020, pumpkin patches and corn mazes are looking different as well.

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — Coronavirus restrictions have shut down many classic summer and fall activities, but not for Beck's Harvest House in Green Bluff. Farmers are kicking off their annual Fall Festival, a difficult feat in the face of COVID-19.

"This particular thing is such a tradition for a lot of people in fall and to have something that makes things seem a little normal is really nice," said Jackie Cook.

Cook and her family are thankful to Beck's Harvest House’s owner Todd Beck for working to make this event happen. He spent months figuring out new additions, but also which aspects he had to drop - for the sake of his farm and the community.

"This family's tradition is what people love to come out and do it gives me personally a great amount of pride that," said Beck. "I mean to come my house which is what this is people's family tradition and we're able to offer that to people from all over."

Beck created a socially distanced event, with tables spread at least six feet apart, hand sanitizer everywhere and even reservations to get into the farm. This way the team is able to monitor to make sure only the government approved number of people enter.

"It's very important that we get a little normalcy back in our lives, and the fall tradition of coming to green bluff is a normal tradition," he added. "We want to give families a sense of normalcy."

Right now there are about 4,000 people a day, but typically he sees around 7,000 people a day.

"It feels busier in the traffic getting here than it does when you're actually doing," he said. "But we're doing what we can do and what we feel is safe and right to do."

Thousands of people are happy to wait in a long line once they grab a bite.

"We will wait as long as it takes to get pumpkin donuts, because they're amazing," said Cook.