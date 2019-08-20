WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from a 2017 state park stay-cation story.

In honor of the National Parks System's 103rd birthday, Washington State Parks will have free admission on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Admission to National Parks will be free of charge on Sunday as well.

Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to enter the parks, however, a Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by the Washington State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish & Wildlife on these days.

A 2011 law that created the Discover Pass system also directed the state parks system to offer as many as 12 free days per year.

A Discover Pass pass costs $30 a year or $10 a day.

After Sunday, the next free days will be on National Public Lands Day (Saturday, Sept. 28) and Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 11).

There are over 100 state parks in Washington.

You can find a park by region or by name here.

