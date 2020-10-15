Crumbl Cookies opens location in Coeur d'Alene

You can grab a free treat at Crumbl Cookies' newest location this week.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. Crumbl Cookies has opened its first location in the Inland Northwest.

The shop hosted its grand opening at 3524 N. Government Way in Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. Dessert enthusiasts can stop by until 10 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 16, Crumbl is hosting a "Free Cookie Day" from 8 a.m. to midnight. Anyone who visits the store on Friday will get one free chocolate chip cookie and social distancing measures will be in place.

Crumbl offers a rotating menu, with new cookies weekly, home delivery, curbside pickup and takeout.

Crumbl Cookies was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since then, the company has expanded to 117 locations in more than 20 other states.