COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For retired senior Judith Carlson, laughing gets her through every day. That's why she enjoys her time living at The Renaissance retirement community in Coeur D'Alene where they make it a priority to keep residents happy.

"I just enjoy if they let me shoot my mouth off. You know, it's like I do talk a lot," Carlson said.

One way they do that is through the iN2L program in the living room of every house of the community. It is a computer system that has games, TV shows, Google Earth and more.

The program is designed to connect residents with each other and the outside world.

"These residents that sit in their room and are very sad and depressed, because they have nothing to do and nobody to talk to, were able to come together and socialize with each other and actually get to know each other," said Life Enrichment Director of The Renaissance Jacob Bonagofski.

The house favorite game is Family Feud, which is what Carlson and her husband played with a group of Renaissance residents and staff.

"I can just sit there and yell at it," Carlson said, laughing.

On top of helping the residents socialize and making The Renaissance a more livable place, the app also helps combat memory loss for people with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

"They need their mental and physical stimulation - especially with dementia and Alzheimer's - to help with their dementia with less memory loss," Bonagofski said.

He said that learning one new thing every day can combat the symptoms of these memory loss diseases. The iN2L app has trivia games that help accomplish that for those residents.

