Coeur d'Alene's Fourth of July Parade | Inland Northbest

The parade has gone on for more than 70 years and this year attendees said it was the best yet.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Thousands of people flocked to the streets of downtown Coeur d'Alene for the annual Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.

During the parade, there were all types of floats; from firetrucks, to bands, to dancers. The sounds of bands, cheerleaders and sirens are just some of the noises you would've heard at this year's parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene.



The annual parade has gone on for more than 70 years.



"It's even busier and more exciting than its been in years past," said a parade attendee, Lindsay Allen.



Lindsay Allen is attending her first parade with her family. She was one of just 10,000 people that crowded the downtown streets.



"To be able to bring our son out for this family-friendly event, Coeur d'Alene pulls out all the stops for this stuff, so it's just awesome," she said.



This year there were a total of 77 floats, the highest number of participants in the last few years.



Marlo Faulkner, the Grand Marshall, said, "I was first in the parade in 1948 as a bluebird."



"I waved to 1000s of people. They were really magnificent. Everything from little girls to older men." She said the parade has gotten bigger and better every year.



"It's really quite astounding. Originally we started at 7th Street. Today we started on 20th. There were 1000s of people along the parade route."



Preparations for the parade begin as early as the beginning of the year.

"About 5 or 6 months go into it," Linda Coppess, the CEO of Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce.



"Our theme this year is vintage America, the magic of our youth. And so we really, really wanted to bring that magic from when we were young."



Lindsay, sees the start of a brand new tradition.



"This is one of the best events that our community puts on, so we're absolutely coming back."

