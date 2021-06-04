North Idaho donut shop uses national holiday to give back

Gross Donuts in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will donate 100 percent of their profits to Newby-ginnings.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's usually the biggest day of profits for local donut shops, but Gross Donuts in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is using the day to give back to a local non-profit.

In past year the shop has given out a free donut to customers, but now they do something different.

For the past four years, the business has donated their National Donut Day profits to the local non-profit, Newby-ginnings. The non-profit provides basic necessities and essential household items to Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star Families, and their families at absolutely no cost.

"Every year for the last 4 years we donate all of our proceeds on National donut day to Newby-ginnings, " shop owner Brandon Webb said. "Any time you come in, anything you buy, the proceeds will be donated straight to them."

On National Donut day last year, sales and profits quadrupled at Gross Donuts. The shop raised over $1,500 for the non-profit.

This year the local Gold Star Mom who founded Newby-ginnings, Theresa Hart, and some of her team will be at the Post Falls location of the shop. They will be there to meet customers from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.