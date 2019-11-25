SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is right around the corner and that means many families are on the hunt for the perfect tree.

The Inland Northwest offers a host of beautiful spots to make memories while cutting your own tree and sipping on hot coca.

Green Bluff is quite obviously a favorite, drawing locals to its many farms who spends months preparing for the busy season.

Here are 10 U-cut Christmas tree farms in the Spokane area.

The family-owned and operated Green Bluff Christmas Tree Farm opens for the season on Nov. 29.

Visitors can choose from Nordmann, Fraser, Grand, Canaan and Blue Spruce Fir trees until Dec. 22 or until they run out. The farm also offers complimentary hot cocoa and cider.

Most trees are $60 and military members receive a 20% discount. The farm accepts cash, check and card as payment.

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 8022 E. Greenbluff Rd., Colbert, WA, 99005

Walters’ Fruit Ranch in Mead is also open for the Christmas season.

U-cut trees are available beginning from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22.

Hours: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 9807 E. Day Rd., Mead, WA, 99021

Dietz Farm offers the opportunity to cut a variety of trees up to 10 feet tall every day starting Nov. 29.

Fresh wreaths are also made on the farm, which offers free tree-shaking, hot chocolate and hand saws.

Hours: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Address: 17714 N. Day Mt. Spokane Rd., Mead, WA, 99021

Pick and cut your own tree while sipping on spiced hot cider or cocoa at Hansen’s starting Nov. 29.

Handmade wreaths and garlands are also available for your holiday decorating needs.

Hours: Not listed

Address: 8215 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, WA 99005

Legacy Tree Farm, part of 238 Brewing Co., offers breathtaking views of Mount Spokane as you relax by the fire with a brew or cut down your tree.

Michael Beckman and his wife spend all year preparing for the season by planting between 1,500 and 3,000 trees. The trees are ready for harvest after 8 to 10 years.

This year’s batch of trees were planted in 2006.

Hours: Not listed

Address: 10321 E. Day Mt. Spokane Rd., Mead, WA 99021

Sunset Orchard on Green Bluff is known for its fruit in the spring, summer and fall, but it also offers Christmas trees, wreaths and canned goods after Thanksgiving.

Last year, the orchard lit up its cherry grove with 10,000 Christmas lights. Complimentary hot cocoa, cider and coffee were also available.

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or during daylight

Address: 8110 E Greenbluff Rd, Colbert, WA 99005

Holly Lane Tree Farm is a family-owned, U-cut farm nestled in the foothills of Mt. Spokane.

If you want to jump right into the Christmas season, you can visit the farm to pick your tree from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving. All trees are $60 plus tax.

Your experience in the field also comes with a complimentary cup of your favorite hot beverage.

You can cut and move on your own tree or ask someone to do it for you if you prefer. Once you are finished, warm up by the fire or enjoy the gift shop.

Wreaths and garlands are also available for anywhere from $30 to $60.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Address: 14012 N Norman Rd, Spokane, WA, 99217

Papa Tom’s opened for the season on Saturday, Nov. 23.

This farm is a perfect spot for families who need special accommodations, as the farm is a smaller four acres on flat property.

The farm is closed Thanksgiving Day but you can bring the family on Friday.

Hours: Daily from 10 a.m. until dark, closed Mondays

Address: 24615 E Dalke Ave., Otis Orchards, Washington

Carver Farms is open every weekend beginning Friday, Nov. 29.

All U-cut trees, including Grand, Blue spruce, Concolor, Frasier and Trojan Firs, are $63.The farm also sells kettle corn in a variety of flavors, local honey, and bean soup mix.

Hot cocoa, cider, tree shaking and baling are free.

Only service dogs are allowed to join their families for the fun.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Address: 9105 N. Idaho Rd., Newman Lake, WA 99025

One way to feel the magic of Christmas is through support of a local charity.

All proceeds from the Hutton Settlement Christmas tree fundraiser benefit Hutton Settlement’s on-campus, youth-led education programs. Hutton Settlement provides long-term alternative housing for children ages 5 to 18.

A wide selection of trees are available, including pre-cut trees starting at $45 and limited U-cut trees starting at $30. Wreaths, garlands and poinsettias are also available.

The fun begins on Friday, Nov. 29.

Hours: Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Address: 9907 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

