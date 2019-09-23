COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A subsidiary of the Expedia Travel Group named Coeur d'Alene as the best small town during fall in the Pacific Northwest.

The group, named the Car Rentals Blog, ranked Coeur d'Alene in the top spot due to its recreation opportunities, scenic beauty and fall events.

"Coeur d'Alene is known year-round for summer and winter sports, but it's also a prime location for fall festivals and scenic trails that will have you itching to bust out your camera," the site said.

It listed the best time for fall colors in Coeur d'Alene as between Sept. 28 to Oct. 12. It also listed events such as the Oktoberfest, Scarywood Haunted Nights and the Huckleberry Festival Vendor Fair as great fall attractions.

As for recreation, it listed some of the trails near the city, such as Tubbs Hill Nature Trails, Mineral Ridge Trail and the North Idaho Centennial Trail.

