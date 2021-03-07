Fourth of July celebration kicks off in Coeur d'Alene

The City Park transformed into a family festival, hosting food vendors, carnival rides and Disney sing-alongs.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ahead of the Fourth of July celebration, hundreds of people relaxed in the sun at the Coeur d'Alene City Park. The holiday weekend started with a family festival on Saturday.

The beach is always buzzing with excitement in the summer, but this weekend has been long awaited. Carnival rides were brought in, there were Disney sing-alongs with princesses Elsa, Anna and Ariel and vendors lined up in the park served up sweet treats.

"We have rainbow sugar cookie which we made red, white and blue for today," John Dough owner Destiny Munoz said. "It has little star sprinkles in it and some white chocolate."

Munoz had her own stand for her edible cookie dough business.

"2020 was not good," she said with a laugh. "But we did online orders, which was good!"

She delivered cookie dough across the region when businesses were shut downs in Washington due to the pandemic. Being back in person reminded her how much she missed being able to see the smiling faces of her customers.

Surrounding her booth was a myriad of other fun activities. Out-of-staters and darts-pros Kiana ,9, and Connor, 7.

"I am happy to be here and I am excited for the Fourth of July," Kiana said.

The siblings won stuffed animals for their excellent throwing.

"My dad taught me to throw like that," she said.

"It's great to have everybody out here again and see people," Munoz said. "I am just happy to be back out at events."

Many guests today were visitors from Washington. The City of Spokane won't have as many activities to celebrate, they said. Spokane postponed its four professional fireworks shows due to an increased risk of fire danger. All amateur fireworks are banned, as well. CDA may become the only legal way for people to get their firework fix this holiday weekend.

The event will be taking place again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The iconic fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m.

This view NEVER gets old.



Ahead of tomorrow’s #4thofJuly celebration, hundreds of people are getting some sun at Lake Coeur d’Alene.



I spent the day at the family festival where there is plenty of fun to enjoy. Catch my report on @KREM2 at 7 p.m. after SRX! pic.twitter.com/JkWjavS6Y7 — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) July 4, 2021