Bloomsday 2021 T-shirt design revealed

The Bloomsday T-shirt design is always top secret. The artist with the winning design can't even tell their family they've won until it's revealed!

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bloomsday T-shirt was revealed on Sunday afternoon.

This year's shirt is green and features the Monroe Street Bridge.

This is the 45th consecutive year that a t-shirt has been designed and awarded to Bloomsday finishers.

The races this year and last were held virtually, but the T-shirt tradition is still going strong.