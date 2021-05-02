Bloomsday 2021 T-shirt design revealed

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bloomsday T-shirt was revealed on Sunday afternoon.
This year's shirt is green and features the Monroe Street Bridge.
This is the 45th consecutive year that a t-shirt has been designed and awarded to Bloomsday finishers.
The races this year and last were held virtually, but the T-shirt tradition is still going strong.
The Bloomsday tee is one of Spokane's best kept secrets. The process is so discreet that the artist who designed the shirt can't tell anyone their design was picked.