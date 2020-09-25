Bloomsday unveils finisher shirt for 2020 virtual race

Meanwhile, artists have the chance to win $1,000 if their design is picked for next year's Bloomsday finisher shirt.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday unveiled its 2020 finisher shirt on Friday.

The race is taking place virtually this year due to coronavirus restrictions. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 18-20 but was extended through Sunday, Sept. 27 due to poor air quality from wildfires burning in the region.

Runners and walkers have completed the 7.46-mile course in Spokane for 43 years. Hundreds of people took to the streets of Spokane for the reimagined race during its first weekend.

The 2020 shirt was designed by artist Bailey VanderWilde, who submitted the design when she was a senior at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane. She now attends St. Olaf College in Minnesota and completed her own virtual Bloomsday race there.

With the extension of the race, people will have to wait a week longer to get their finisher T-shirts. Bloomsday Director Jon Neill said they are slated to be sent out in mid-October.

Meanwhile, those who are gifted at art and graphic design can craft next year's T-shirt. Bloomsday is offering $1,000 to the person whose design is picked for the official 2021 Bloomsday finisher shirt.

Designs must be submitted to the Bloomsday office at 1414 N. Belt St. by Friday. Oct. 16. More information is available on the Bloomsday website.