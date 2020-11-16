Annual Spokane Turkey Trot goes virtual this year

The annual Turkey Trot at Manito Park is going virtual this year, but they are still accepting donations from Second Harvest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey Trot organizers wanted to make some changes to their annual run to get ready for Thanksgiving feasts.

This year, the run will be held virtually instead of in-person, but organizers say they're still accepting donations for Second Harvest.

The Bloomsday Road Runners Clubs will put on the annual Thanksgiving event. In past years the Turkey Trot took place on Thanksgiving. This year people can trot anytime from Nov. 9 through Nov. 30.

Trotters can sign up through the Bloomsday Road Runners Club website and through runsignup.com. To go through the process go to the website and search 'Spokane Turkey Trot.' Entry is free to all who would like to participate.

Runners will have the opportunity to donate to 2nd Harvest Food Bank in Spokane while going through the sign-up process. Last year the Turkey Trot runners donated over 6,600 lbs. of food and $8,000 for 2nd Harvest Food Bank. The money provided almost 40,000 meals to Spokane residents in need, according to the organizers.