SPOKANE, Wash. — We often hear about scams circulating, but we don’t often hear about people who rip off a 9-year-old.

That’s exactly what happened to Alexis Murphy in September. Someone used a fake $50 bill in exchange for her older Xbox model.

The family reached out to KREM 2 to let others know about the risks of selling online. Since the story aired, many people in the community reached out to ask how they could help the family. A GoFundMe page was started by Gina Johnson in Boise, Idaho, to get Alexis a new Xbox.

"He actually contacted KREM and then you guys did the story, which was amazing, and then so amazing things happened right after that,” explained Lora Ross, who is Alexis’ mother.

Alexis and her mother met the buyer on Facebook Marketplace in September and immediately Ross noticed red flags.

"Well Merry Christmas and she threw a bill to us which I didn't even have a chance to open and she took off,” Ross explained.

The family soon realized that bill was fake and Alexis was out not only her gaming system, but $50 too.

"I was devastated, I couldn't believe it, I was so upset,” Ross said.

With the help of people who saw Alexis’ story, the community decided to step up and help her buy the Xbox she wanted to save for.

"A bunch of the lady 'gamers' actually raised all of the money for a new Xbox,” Ross said.

Within hours, the community raised enough to buy Alexis the Xbox she's playing today.

"I'm very good at Minecraft and if I was in competition I would win,” Alexis said.

A big smile from ear to ear on this ‘gamer.’ Don't be fooled, she might be 9 yearsold, but her confidence rivals the best.

"You have to have skills to play, like Minecraft, you have to have lots of skills to work, and build and do all that stuff,” she said.

Xbox caught wind and invited the entire family to their Seattle office so Alexis could meet with women who are engineers behind her favorite games.

The situation turned frustration in happiness, changing this family's perspective on others.

"About the bad in people and the good, but to always have faith, have faith in people even when things go wrong,” Ross said.

Valuable lessons, no matter how old you are. Alexis now not only, quick with her hands, but she's no longer quick to judge.

"I learned that there's lots of bad people in this world, but after that, there's way more good people,” Alexis said.

