Bloomsday reveals 2021 race poster featuring Spokane, international landmarks

Bloomsday will remain virtual in 2021. But the poster designer said he still wanted to keep the spirit of Spokane in the design.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials of Bloomsday Worldwide 2021, which will remain virtual for the second year, announced the poster for the 45th annual race.

The poster features popular monuments from around Spokane as well as from around the world. KREM got an exclusive look at the new poster. In a prepared statement, the designer said wanted to keep the spirit of Spokane in the design.

"Taking Bloomsday worldwide is a major step, and I created an image that expresses the optimism, energy and spirit of this traditionally Spokane event that now belongs to the world," designer Steve Merryman said.

If you look closely at the poster, you can see Spokane's clocktower, Pavilion and the Monroe Street Bridge.

This year, participants will also get personalized bibs. The organizers for the race made one especially for KREM2's Tim Pham. This is what it looks like:

The race will still be virtual. Race entrants can complete their 12k run or walk from any location in the world, beginning Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 9. The always-celebrated finisher shirt will be mailed to finishers.

The 2020 race was also virtual. It attracted 26,000 runners and walkers from over 20 countries.

Race entry is $25.00 and includes a coveted finisher shirt. Posters will go for $20.00 and can be shipped for free in the United States.