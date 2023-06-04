Hillyard Skateboard Park gets a fresh look

The Skateboard Park got a fresh coat of paint thanks to a generous donation of supplies and labor from Ponderosa Painting.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Hillyard Skateboard Park got a fresh coat of paint thanks to a generous donation of supplies and labor from Ponderosa Painting.

Ponderosa Painting owner Bryceon Anderson said they tried to just give the park a fresh coat and a nice look. Anderson said the paint was donated by Sherwin Williams, and they got permission from the city to paint the park.

Anderson said he grew up skating at the park. "Growing up and coming here as a kid, you know, just a fresh look. Freshfield feels like a new skatepark," Anderson said.

Anderson talked about the most memorable times in the park being the coaching as well as helping and the community: "It was just a great feeling," Anderson said.

Anderson said giving a fresh painting to the skatepark painting was a way to reach out to the younger generations. "It's really never too late to be the change in the world that you want to see. And, you know, you can start new anytime," Anderson said.

The skatepark closed Saturday for painting and will reopen Sunday.

