Here's why the city removed love locks from the Peaceful Valley bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — On any given day you will find several dozen locks attached to the Sandifur Memorial Bridge in Peaceful Valley. But on Valentine's Day, one couple discovered all the locks had been removed.

After two months of dating, DJ Moon took Rodney Vonhagel to the bridge. She finally found someone worth committing her lock of love to. She surprised him with a lock. They put their initials on it and stuck it to the bridge.

"Even though it was private and simple, it was something we were willing to share with the world that we were in love," Moon said.

Their love eventually blossomed from a lovelock to locking it down. In December last year, Vonhagel proposed.

This year they hoped to revisit their lock and reminisce. But their hearts broke when they found not a single lock on the bridge.

"I was just imagining the fact that someone was getting paid to walk out here, most likely with bolt cutters, and spend their time cutting them all off," Moon said.

That "someone" was the city of Spokane.

"We certainly are not interested in crushing the romance of the city," Spokesperson Kirsten Davis said.

She told KREM 2’s Amanda Roley, the bridge just isn't built to hold all this love.

"We do see locks on cables that are part of the infrastructure of the bridge,” Davis said. “So when we get that extra weight, that can compromise the integrity and also can interfere with doing inspections. So it's really about keeping the safety of the bridge."

City crews remove the locks three to four times a year to keep the bridge safe. January was the most recent sweep.

Moon and Vonhagel aren't convinced of the city's reason for clearing the locks. But they are open to the idea of an alternative.