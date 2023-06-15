Coeur d'Alene Garden District to be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places

The Coeur d’Alene Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the public to attend a Garden District open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Don't look now, but the heart of Coeur d'Alene may just be going down in history — in the best way.

The Coeur d’Alene Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the public to attend a Garden District open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the St. Thomas Center, 406 N. 10th St.

The commission is in the process of nominating the Garden District to the National Register of Historic Places.

The open house will include a presentation by the project consultant, Kirk Huffaker of Kirk Huffaker Preservation Strategies.

Listing on the National Register is an honorary recognition of the importance of the Garden District’s significance to Coeur d’Alene’s history, a press release said.

