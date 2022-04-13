Fairchild announces new indoor firing range

SPOKANE, Wash. — A nine year effort came to fruition this morning as Fairchild Air Force Base announced the groundbreaking of the Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range Partnership.
The three-way partnership is between Fairchild, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and is the first to benefit both a military installation and a local government.
This means they won't have to build multiple facilities to benefit each entity.
The indoor firing range will feature 21 lanes, each 50 meters long. The range will also have classrooms, offices and an armory on site.