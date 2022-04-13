Fairchild announces new indoor firing range

The range is a result of a three-way partnership is between Fairchild, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A nine year effort came to fruition this morning as Fairchild Air Force Base announced the groundbreaking of the Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range Partnership.

The three-way partnership is between Fairchild, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and is the first to benefit both a military installation and a local government.

This means they won't have to build multiple facilities to benefit each entity.