Emma Rue's in downtown Spokane serving highballs and history

The Spokane dessert bar is serving customers more than just coffee.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is booming and along with the influx of new people moving into the Inland Northwest, new businesses and restaurants are opening as well.

Emma Rue's in downtown Spokane is one of those businesses.

"I feel like it's a dream that's been over a decade in the making," Alyssa Agee, Emma Rue's co-owner, said.

Emma Rue's is a coffee and cocktail bar that serves up delicious delicacies with a Spokane historical twist

"I'm huge into like old early 1900's buildings," Agee said. "And we came across Colonel David P. Jenkins, which was one of the influential founders of Spokane, and his only child is a daughter named Emma Rue.

That's right, Emma Rue was actually a Spokanite and very influential in helping Spokane become the city we know and love today.

"She donated the property for the coliseum," Agee said. "And then also some extra money of her own to see that project to fruition and continued some of the work her father did with the Jenkins Institute. He founded the first college in Spokane, and she was very active in that for a number of years."

Sadly, not a lot of information is known about Emma outside of her philanthropy, but that isn't stopping Alyssa from continuing to dig into Emma's history.