2 Spokane area golf courses opening for the season

Downriver Golf Course and Esmeralda Golf Course will be opening after a long winter season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spring has officially sprung in the Inland Northwest, which means it's time to break out the golf clubs and sun visors as local courses prepare to open for the season.

Downriver Golf Course and Esmeralda Golf Course are reopening in the Spokane area for the season this month.

Downriver Golf Course will be the first course to open for the season this year. It will open Friday, March 24.

The golf course was first established in 1916, and it is the oldest golf course in Spokane. It has hosted many major tournaments and provides a challenge to all skill levels. The course plays to par 71 and is 6,130 yards. The golf course offers players views of the Spokane River.

Tee times start at 10:30 a.m. for the first few days until mornings warm up a bit.

The second golf course to open is Esmeralda Golf Course, which will be opening Monday, March 27.

The Esmeralda Golf Course was built in 1956. It offers open space and flat fairways lined with more than 2,000 trees. This combination of attributes makes the superbly maintained course an easy one to break 100 on and tough to break par. The golf course plays to a par 70 and is 6,331 yards. It's for all levels of golfing skills, according to the Spokane city website.

Tee times will start at 9 a.m., which you will be able to book online seven days in advance.

More Spokane city golf courses will be open soon for the season.

