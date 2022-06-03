Rosauers acquires Dissmore's IGA supermarket in Pullman

The store will be closed for extensive remodeling. Customers are invited to visit the store all this month till the end of July for discounted groceries.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Rosauers has acquired Dissmore's IGA supermarket in Pullman.

The historic grocery store, located at Stadium Way and Grand, has been in the Pullman community since 1937. The store has been a regular place where students and the community shop local products and goods. It was also an ideal spot to catch up to the Greyhound bus to travel out of town.

Dissmore’s owners Archie and Shelley McGregor announced the selling of the store in a post on the supermarket's Facebook page on Friday. They also took the opportunity to thank the community and their loyal customers for supporting their business for the last 85 years.

"We have been honored to implement the Hometown Proud philosophy by supporting organizations in Pullman and the surrounding communities over the years," Archie and Shelley said in the post.

According to Dissmore's IGA Facebook post, the store will be closed for extensive remodeling. Customers are invited to visit the store all this month till the end of July for discounted groceries while they last.

"We are excited for the community to have a beautifully remodeled store at the corner of Stadium Way and Grand," Archie and Shelley said in the written post. "We are delighted to welcome Rosauers back home to Pullman."

Dissmore’s has set itself apart from its competitors, as it is apart of the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), which is the largest affiliation of its kind in the U.S. The store offers a variety of products and has been a convenient place for the community to buy groceries, as it stays open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.