New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane

The new location opens next Friday on North Division.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday.

Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens.

The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N. Division St., on Friday, Jan. 20.

The cookie place will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to midnight.

They'll offer customers several unique cookie flavors every week, including Confetti Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Cheesecake and Rocky Road.

People can start ordering their cookies online and to-go beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Other Crumbl Cookies locations close to Spokane include one in Coeur d'Alene and another in Moscow.

