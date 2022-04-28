Coeur d'Alene North condo undergoing a $2.5M makeover

The contemporary building, which was built in 1984, will be light and dark shades of gray to give it a warm feel and other touches to modernize it.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — One of downtown Coeur d’Alene's prominent condominiums is undergoing a major renovation for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Coeur d’Alene North, which was built in 1984, is receiving a $2.5 million facelift that started earlier this month and is targeted for completion before year’s end, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

“This project was an opportunity for the owners to change the identity of their building and also affect the identity and landscape of downtown Coeur d’Alene,” said Steve Roth, principal, Architects West.

The project includes power washing the exterior, painting, siding repairs, installing new metal railings, and LED lighting of the building at Northwest Boulevard and Government Way with views of Lake Coeur d'Alene.

The contemporary building will be light and dark shades of gray to give it a warm feel and other touches to modernize it.

“It’s really going to overhaul the entire building,” said Susan Higbee, CDA North board member.

It will also feature the words “Coeur d’Alene North” running vertically up the northwest corner of the building.

“We feel like that signage on the building is really going to pronounce our presence in the city, welcoming people coming into Coeur d’Alene,” she said. “We’re proud that it will be an identifier to our community.”

CDA North is nine stories. It has 83 residential units from the third floor and up, and 26 commercial units on the first two floors.

Amenities include a pool, gym, tennis court, pickleball, library, jacuzzi, woodshop, secured parking, and a social room.

A vote of the condo association’s membership on paying for the renovation was held in December and passed with about 90% approval.

“I think one of the reasons we got so much support is we've been very transparent,” Higbee said. “Every time we have a board meeting or a town hall meeting, we told them everything that's going on with the project, where we are in the process and trying to manage your expectations as we go. So they weren't surprised when a ballot came out. I think that was an opportunity for them to build enthusiasm and go along the ride with the rest of us that are planning it.”

John Deus, CDA North board member, agreed.

“The owners have been absolutely fabulous and supporting the project,” he said. “We've had no issues with assessments.”

Deus moved there about five years ago.

“We love it here. We like being downtown, close to everything,” he said.

Bill Zipperer, project manager, Fike Industrial Construction, LLC, said construction is going well. The company has about 15 people on the job.

“We've shuffled stuff around on schedule just to make it work better. And it'll evolve as we go,” he said.

Higbee and husband Monte have lived at CDA North for about five years. They worked in civil engineering and architecture in Portland before retiring. Both were involved with planning Coeur d'Alene North's makeover.

It stands in what used to be Lakeview Court, which was home to a popular rental cabin business and ponderosa pines.

“Having them on the board and being able to guide our project, from beginning to end, is just so fortunate for the owners of this building,” Deus said. “Had we had to seek outside guidance on this project, we might have been at $3.5 million."

Susan Higbee said owners have worked hard to build a community that makes residents proud.

“And part of that is keeping our building healthy and relevant and competitive in the marketplace, and to where we can protect our assets," she said. "This restoration is about keeping our building healthy. We'll be here well into the future.”

Montee Higbee said this is the first condominium they've lived in, and they love it.

“The walkability and access to all the trails and the lake is amazing,” he said.

Susan praised Architects West, Fike, and Nateras Construction Corp.

“This project, just being in the making so many years, could never happen without the partners we have,” she said.