Airway Heights Village Centre Cinemas movie theater up for auction

People living in Airway Heights have a lot of ideas for what the Village Centre Cinemas should be now that it's up for auction.

Example video title will go here for this video

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A bowling alley, gym, trampoline park, grocery store, skating rink, family fun center and movie theater: these are just some things people living in Airway Heights say they want to see at the old Village Centre Cinemas.

An online auction for the theater is live right now, and the starting bid is $1.7 million. Bornhoft Real Estate is representing the property sale. According to its website listing, the building is 29,000 square feet, sits on more than seven acres and offers nearly 400 parking spots.

Airway Heights homeowner Joshua Stanfield said it was unfortunate to hear the theater had closed.

"I think it was kind of the perfect storm of the pandemic and the new competition opening up that was supported by the money from the casino," Stanfield said, referring to the B&B Theatres that are attached to the Northern Quest Casino.

While he was disappointed to learn of the theater's closing, he said it provides an opportunity to revitalize the area.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity for attraction to bring people and money into Airway," he said.

If he had a choice, Stanfield said he would want an option for nightlife.

"As it stands, the only option for nightlife west of Spokane is the casino," he said. "I'm reminded of a club in San Antonio that had a different themed area on every floor. As I see it, this space has 10 sound-proof rooms, you could have a jazz club, karaoke club, country bar, you know, whatever.”



Bornhoft lists a car dealership, warehouse, retail center and church as possible uses for the space. Realtor Chris Bornhoft told KREM 2 the building has a lot of appeal for several different kinds of businesses.

The auction is open through Thursday at noon.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.