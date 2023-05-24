Pig Out in the Park returning this summer

The 42nd annual Pig Out in the Park will return to Riverfront Park this summer from Aug. 30-Sept. 4, featuring numerous artists and food booths.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 42nd Annual Pig Out in the Park concert series will be returning to Spokane's Riverfront Park this summer.

On top of exciting headliners like Samantha Fish and Santa Poco, this year's Pig Out will feature over 95 local bands and acts from around the Inland Northwest. Those acts will share four stages for over 100 free concerts from Aug. 30-Sept. 4.

In addition to a plethora of live music, this year's event will feature 60 food booths, 35 public market booths and four adult beverage gardens. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the festival, 225 menu items will be available to choose from. Also, all food booths will be offering special Six Dollar Bites to guests from their menus from 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Last year, Pig Out in the Park saw one of its biggest years after a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. 2022's Pig Out saw roughly 90 vendors and 112 bands.

More information on this year's Pig Out can be found on the event's official website.

