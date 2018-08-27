SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's annual food festival is coming to an end. Pig Out in the Park says good bye to Riverfront Park at 10 p.m. on Labor Day.

The 39th annual Pig Out in the Park runs through Monday, Sept. 3. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and admission is free.

This year's even features free concerts on three stages, three alcohol gardens, and 47 booths featuring 225 menu items.

You can grab some Special Hours Bites for $4 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m. every day.

© 2018 KREM