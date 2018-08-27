SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to stuff your face starting Wednesday! Pig Out in the Park, an annual Spokane tradition, is back in Riverfront Park.

The 39th annual Pig Out in the Park runs Wednesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 3. The food festival is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and admission is free.

This year's even features free concerts on three stages, three alcohol gardens, and 47 booths featuring 225 menu items.

You can grab some Special Hours Bites for $4 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m. every day.

