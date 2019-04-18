SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's Note: The above video gives an update on US Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

Outdoor Movies at Riverfront Park will not host any showing in 2019, the group announced on Facebook on Thursday.

"Thanks to everyone who supported, attended, sponsored and worked at the Outdoor Movies at Riverfront Park over the last six years," the post reads. "We've had a lot of great times and enjoyed providing a fun outdoor movie series to the Spokane community."

The post also said the series may return in 2020 and an update would be given next year.

"We will not be showing outdoor movies at Riverfront Park in 2019, but may return in 2020," the post said.

No reason was given for not holding any outdoor showing this year.

