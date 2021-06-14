Outdoor movies are returning to Liberty Lake this summer

From Harry Potter to the Avengers here's a full list of all the movies playing at Liberty Lake this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning in July, Liberty Lake will be hosting a Summer movie festival in Pavilion Park.

The events begin on July 3 with a showing of The Croods: News Age, there will also be a firework show on the Fourth of July. The movies will be shown through September.

Some more highlights include showings of Toy Story 4 on July 30, Avengers: Endgame on Aug. 14, Raya and The Last Dragon on Aug. 21.

You can find a full list of movies and dates here.

The park hasn't been able to host any events until they enter into phase 4. The state's plan to fully reopen with no Covid-19 restrictions on June 30 means the park can resume it's summer activities.