Outdoor ice rink at McEuen Park in Coeur d'Alene will open Saturday

The open-air, outdoor ice rink will feature various activities for Couer d'Alene residents.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new skating rink will open in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday, Oct. 30. The outdoor rink will be part of McEuen Park.

According to a press release from Numerica Credit Union. the rink will feature a snack shack, a DJ booth, private heated igloos, party spaces and more.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a blast,” said Andrea Murray, a member of Coeur d’Alene on Ice’s family ownership group. “This holiday season, take the family ice skating while creating magical memories that’ll last a lifetime. Whether you’re getting together for a work event, romantic date night or family fun day, the rink will be a social hub for everyone.”

Leading up to opening day, Numerica will host special giveaways on social media. On Saturday, Numerica team members will be present at the rink to host other activities and provide hot cocoa.

“CDA on Ice strongly aligns with Numerica’s mission of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities,“ Numerica president and CEO Carla Cicero said. “The ice rink is bringing something new and fun that families can look forward to.”

Skating sessions will be 90 minutes. Skate rentals and lockers are included in the session prices of $12 for ages 3-12 and $16 for ages 13 and up. People can also sign up for skating lessons, book private parties or sign up for a Frequent Skater Pass.