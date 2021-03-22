Northern Quest announces return of outdoor summer concerts: Here's who's playing

The lineup announced by Northern Quest on Monday includes some acts rescheduled from 2020, along with three new entertainers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced the return of its Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts on Monday after canceling the popular music series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup announced on Monday includes some rescheduled acts, along with three new entertainers. They include Motown co-founder Smokey Robinson, classic rock legend Foreigner and country star Darius Rucker.

Tickets for the three new shows go on sale on Friday, March 26 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased online or through the Northern Quest box office rom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerts require guests 16 year of age and under to be accompanied by an adult.

Northern Quest will kick off the concert series on July 22 with Ice Cube, followed by Smokey Robinson on July 24. Music fans should stay tuned for upcoming announcements as new dates and acts are secured for the summer lineup.

The full summer concert series lineup right now is as follows:

Ice Cube on July 22: Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale now)

Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale now) Smokey Robinson on July 24: Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (on sale March 26)

Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (on sale March 26) Rodney Carrington on August 6: Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79 (on sale now) •

Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79 (on sale now) • Brantley Gilbert on August 13: Ticket prices are $59/$79/$89/$109 (on sale now)

Ticket prices are $59/$79/$89/$109 (on sale now) Foreigner on September 16: Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale March 26)

Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale March 26) Darius Rucker on September 24: Ticket prices are $59/$79/$99/$119 (on sale March 26)

The BECU Live outdoor concert venue at Northern Quest has 5,000 seats, including 3,000 individual stadium seats premium box seats and VIP terraces.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino is located on sovereign tribal land and governed by the laws of the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. In a press release, Northern Quest said the gathering size at its events "may exceed the number of people recommended by the State of Washington, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or guidance from other institutions as it relates to COVID-19."