TAMPA, Fla. — Netflix could be cracking down on users who share their passwords with friends and family.

The New York Post reports that the news came during a quarterly earnings call earlier in the week.

During the call, product chief Greg Peters said he knows that people are sharing their account information with friends and family and the company was keeping an eye on the situation.

Peters did not say how the company was monitoring password sharing.

Right now, Netflix limits the number of devices that can stream from the same account. Subscribers can share accounts but have to set up their own profiles.

According to the call, Netflix added 6.77 million paid subscribers for the quarter that ended in September.

