Spokane Symphony returns for the first time since before the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony announced they will kick off their 76th season this September.

This is the first time the Symphony will play together in person for the since the beginning of the pandemic last March. They will also bring back their free Labor Day weekend concerts.

Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe said after the difficult time of the past year the Symphony is ready to greet the community again and reflect, heal and celebrate through music.

Tickets for the fall concerts go on sale on July 16 at 10 a.m. online on the Symphony's website or through the box office at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. Tickets will also be on sale for winter events such as:

The Nutcracker Ballet,

New Year’s Eve with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony,

Chamber Soirées at Barrister Winery,

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Three National Geographic Live event

“We rejoice in the fact that the Spokane Symphony was able to survive the pandemic pause thanks to our dedicated donors, staff, musicians and board members who worked tirelessly to keep the organization afloat," said Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal.

"We look forward to serving the Inland Northwest again, bringing back the power of live orchestral music to our community."