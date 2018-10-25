SPOKANE, Wash. — Grab your wands and costumes! The music of the "Harry Potter" films will soon fill the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Due to high demand, the Spokane Symphony has added a third performance of “Haunted Hallows: The Music of Harry Potter."

Performances are at 2 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fox.

Saturday evening’s performance is sold out and limited VIP stage seats are available for the Saturday matinee, according to the Spokane Symphony Facebook page.

The concerts feature music from the “Harry Potter” series, and animated movies “Coco” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

All three concerts will also feature a magic show produced by Silverwood Theme Park’s Nick Norton and performed by Isaiah Daniels as Professor Cosmos.

“Haunted Hallows” also features dancers from the Professional Ballet School.

Tickets for children are $20-$90 and $29-$125 for adults. V.I.P. tickets include a swag bag, scarf and a private magic show with Norton before the concert.

Tickets are available through the box office, by calling (509) 624-1200, at www.ticketswest.com and at all TicketsWest outlets.

