SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to rock and roll all night! After a 45-year career, rock band KISS is bringing its final tour to Spokane in 2019.

The End of the Road Tour will make its way to the Spokane Arena on Monday, Feb. 4.

According to Billboard Music, the tour features band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, and should run until at least 2020.

Tickets are $31.50, $61.50, $101.50, $131.50 and $252. VIP packages are also available.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets, TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.

