Snubbed again: Dave Matthews Band not included in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 induction nominees despite previously topping fan ballot

There's always next year...

CLEVELAND — As the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 17 nominees up for induction in 2022, there was a notable name missing from the list for the second year in a row.

That’s right… Dave Matthews Band was absent from the list of nominees once again despite dominating the fan vote during their only previous nomination back in 2020.

Dave Matthews Band had topped the fan ballot with more than 1,005,000 total votes, marking the first winner of the fan ballot to ultimately not be selected for induction.

"Clearly, Dave Matthews Band fans came out and really supported the band,” Mandy Smith of the Rock Hall told 3News back in 2020 when the band wasn’t selected for induction. “That just shows you how the fan vote doesn’t always match up with what the rest of the voters are doing.”

Pat Benatar, however, did make the list of 2022 nominees after missing the nominations last year despite her second-place finish in the 2020 fan ballot with more than 882,000 votes.

Who else made the induction list? There are17 total, which includes seven who are being considered for the first time ever.

Beck (first-time nominee)

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first-year eligible)

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

A Tribe Called Quest (first-time nominee)

Dionne Warwick

The 2022 fan ballot is now open through April 29. Vote for your favorites daily HERE. Rock Hall officials will unveil the inductees in May with the induction ceremony to follow this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

