AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- Northern Quest Resort and Casino is getting ready for its summer outdoor concert series following some construction at the venue.

Staff members said every single person who attends a concert at Northern Quest will now have a premium seat.

The seating has been transformed from a once flat space, into stadium-like seating.

The resort's entertainment director said he had a vision not only to bring in more performers with larger and more creative shows, but also to grow the venue into an A-list space.

"Before you had to be really, in the front half of the floor to really really be a part of it," said Justin Kobluk, entertainment director at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. "Here, the front half of the floor is all that's left, and now there's this huge grandstand, stadium seating that's actually better seats than the floor," he said.

The seating took five months to design, but also time to put together. The stage itself has been around since 2015.

The first concert of the summer will be on Monday with Little Big Town!

Here is an entire list of impressive performers who will be here throughout the summer:

• Little Big Town with Jameson Rodgers – June 18– tickets starting at $69/on-sale March 31, 2018

• I Love the ‘90s featuring Salt N Pepa/Vanilla Ice/Sir Mix-a-lot/ColorMeBadd/YoungMC – June 28 – tickets starting at $39/on-sale March 31

• Incubus with Minus The Bear – July 10 – tickets starting at $49/on-sale March 31

• John Fogerty – July 17 – tickets starting at $49/on-sale March 31

• Brad Paisley with Brown & Grey – July 27 – tickets starting at $69/on-sale March 31

• Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss – August 3 – tickets starting at $59/on-sale April 7, 2018

• Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – August 9 – tickets starting at $39/on-sale April 7

• Train with Pat McGee – August 10 – tickets starting at $59/on-sale April 7

• Alabama with Temecula Road – August 15 – tickets starting at $49/on-sale April 7

• Huey Lewis & The News with Richard Marx – August 19 – tickets starting at $49/on-sale April 7

• Kane Brown with Granger Smith – September 9 - tickets starting at $39/on-sale April 7

• The Australian Pink Floyd Show – September 13 – tickets starting at $39/on-sale April 7

• Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick – September 18 – tickets starting at $49/on-sale April 7

• Rascal Flatts with Trent Harmon – September 22 – tickets starting at $69/on-sale April 7

© 2018 KREM