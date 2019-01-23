SPOKANE, Wash. — Mead High School’s jazz choir is taking a trip to California to compete at a prestigious music festival.

"Surround Sound" is one of eight high school vocal jazz groups invited to the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival. They were chosen from a group of 137 schools.

The other schools competing in the jazz festival’s vocal ensemble division are located in California, Texas and Colorado.

More than 1,300 of the nation’s top musicians play at the festival every year, according to the NGJF website. It runs April 5 through 7.

The Monterey Jazz Festival is one of the world’s longest-running annual jazz festivals. It begins in late September of this year.



