Bad Bunny kicks off Grammys with high-energy performance

Host Trevor Noah introduced Bad Bunny calling him a “global force” who is the most streamed and listened to artist in the world.

WASHINGTON — Bad Bunny kicked off the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table.

Trevor Noah opened the ceremony standing outside Crypto.Com Arena, celebrating the show’s return to its traditional Los Angeles home for the first time since 2020.

“The best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” Noah said.

He then introduced a show-opening performance from Bad Bunny, who started out alone on a platform before the aisles were flood with dancers, some in multicolored skirts, some in giant masks.

While introducing him, Noah called Bad Bunny a "global force."

After the performance, Noah — returning for a third straight year — opened his monologue amid the audience.

“Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room,” he told AP's Jonathan Landrum Jr. last week. “That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relation to them. It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”

The Puerto Rican singer, who is the most streamed and listened to artist in the world, could make history at the Grammys.