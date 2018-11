Country music star and three-time Country Music Awards nominee Dierks Bentley is coming to the Spokane Arena in January.

Bentley will bring his 2019 Burning Man Tour to the Arena on Thursday, Jan. 31 with special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Towenes and Hot Country Knighs.

Tickets are $34.75, $54.75 & $69.75 and go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10am at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.

© 2018 KREM